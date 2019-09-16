JEFFERSON — The Gemuetlichkeit Days organization has announced the contest results from the 2019 Jefferson festival, which took place Friday through Sunday at Jefferson County Fair Park.
In the adult stein-holding contest, a first-time event this year, Austin Beilke held out the longest in the men's division, while Jeni Hauser won in the women's division. The contest required competitors to hold, with an extended arm, a large stein filled with water, using one hand, to keep it steady and not to spill. If one's hand wavered or a drop spilled, the contestant was out.
Winning the window-decorating contest were InDeco in first place, the Bon Ton Bakery in second, and The Drug Store in third.
Winning the sauerkraut-eating contest Friday night were Aaron Temby of McFarland in the men's division and Jennie Fisher of Jefferson in the women's.
The children's Big Wheels races Saturday drew good participation. Winners were announced in several age categories.
Winning the 3- to 4-year-old bracket was Gideon Chorne in first, followed by Mya Merritt in second and Jack Beardsley in third.
Winning the 5 to 6-year-old bracket was Piers Thomas in first, Max Quest in second and Henry Menz in third.
Winning the 7- to 8-year-old bracket was Harper Kroemer in first, Morgan Hall in second and Isabel Robinson in third.
The German food contest results are as follows:
In the adult entree category, Jan Behling of Jefferson won first with her Sauerbraten, followed by Chick Neils of Jefferson in second with her Konigsberger Klopse andBonita Riedlcarlson of Jefferson in third with her Chicken Paprikash.
Adult side dish winners were James Sexton of Beloit in first with his Fladlesuppe (German pancake soup), followed by Linda Riedl of Jefferson in second with her Reuben Soup, and Bonita Riedlcarlson of Jefferson in third with her Red Cabbage with Bacon.
Adult dessert winners were Megan Lindy of Jefferson in first with her German Chocolate Vinegar Cake, followed by Bonita Riedlcarlson of Jefferson with her Apple Bavarian Torte in second, and James Sexton of Beloit in third with his Bienenstich (Bee Sting Cake).
Best of Show went to James Sexton of Beloit for his German Pancake Soup.
In the vintage car show, Cindee and Harry Lenius of Minocqua won the "King's Choice" with their 1957 Chevrolet Belair.
Winning Queen's Choice was the 1938 Ford entered by Connie Holcomb of Watertown.
The President's Choice award went to Larry Schneider of Fort Atkinson with his 1969 Pontiac Bonneville.
The People's Choice went to David Dummer of Jefferson for his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
Euchre winners were as follows:
First place went to Dan Stratman of Watertown, with a score of 83.
Second place went to Mary Latterell of Jefferson with a score of 82.
Third place went to Robert Lischka of Watertown with a score of 81.
Fourth place went to Carroll Ehrke of Cambridge with a score of 80.
Fifth place went to Rose Engelhart of Lake Mills with a score of 79.
Two people tied for sixth with a score of 76: Darlyn Oschmann of Jefferson and Jane Schuman of Jefferson.
Two people also tied for seventh, with a score of 75. They were Matt Kiesling of Jefferson and Lorin Krueger of Lake Mills.
Rae Metzger of Watertown took eighth with a score of 74.
There was a four-way tie for ninth, between Dick Flood of Lake Mills, Joe Szwec of Jefferson, Tom Stelse of Jefferson and Wanda Kramer of Jefferson. All achieved a score of 72.
In tenth place were Peter Babcock of Antigo and Steve Engelhart of Lake Mills. No score was recorded for that duo.
The booby prize went to Bruce Zedler.
In the Schafskopf (sheepshead) tournament, awards went to: Jeremy Simplat in first, Mary Latterell in second, Dale Kylmanen in third, Lois Lorchner in fourth, Jim Szwec in fifth, Joe Szwec in sixth, and Joanne Gross in seventh.
Saturday evening brought the Nagelspielen contest. This involved driving a nail into a stump, using just one hand, ahead of one's competitors.
Ryan McMahon of Sun Prairie won first place in this competition, while Samson Shekey of Whitewater came in second.
Participation in the children's ethnic costume contest was excellent, with winners in several age categories and two divisions: authentic German clothing and homemade.
In the authentic boys age 0-2 category, Allen Becker came in first and Colden Rueth second, while Jack Allen and Wesley Schopen tied for third.
In the authentic boys age 3-5 category, Wyatt Wraalstead came in first, followed by Edward Neises in second. Again there was a tie for third, between Cameron Schopen and Wade Steingraber.
In the authentic boys age 6-8 category, Emmett Wedl took the prize.
In the authentic boys age 9-12 category, Michael Wilson won first and Owen Hall came in second.
There was one contestant in the boys' homemade category, with Karsen Rueth taking away the prize.
In the authentic girls age 0-2 category, Gracie Becker took first, Ashlee Adams second and Eliza Wraalstad third.
In the authentic girls age 3-5 category, there was a three-way tie for first place between Isabelle Dickhoff, Avery Uselman and Maddie Allen, while Kelsey Rueth took second and Corbyn Rueth took third.
Winning the authentic girls age 6-12 category was Morgan Hall.
Winning the girls' homemade category for ages 0-2 was Elizah Wedl.
Winning for 3-year-old girls in homemade costumes was Anna Romero in first, followed by Ezrah Wedl in second.
Winning for 4-year-old girls in homemade costumes was Josephine Frankiewicz in first and Hallie Steingraber in second.
In the girls' homemade age 6-12 category, Matti Frankiewicz took first, followed by Rylie Steingraber in second.
For the children's stein-carrying contest, individuals were matched up against youngsters of a similar age in pairs for races. All participants won a stuffed animal or toy prize, with no places or ribbons given out.
Parade winners are as follows:
In the military category, first place went to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard. Second went to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3589 and American Legion Post 164.
In the civic/service organization category, St. John's Lutheran Church took first, followed by the Friends of Goat Island in second and the Friends of Goat Island in third.
In the business category, first place went to Area Dental Clinic for its float and walking, German-hat-wearing teeth.
Wine & Roses snagged second for the business' traditional Pedal/Petal Bar, while Badger Bank took third.
In the youth group/family float category, first place went to the Jefferson High School FFA. Second went to Rock River Concord Band, and the third-place award went to the Jefferson High School "Pink Night" entry, promoting the team's upcoming fundraiser to help fund mammograms at Fort HealthCare.
The "Best of Show" award went to the Lakeside Lutheran High School Marching Band for the Lake Mills band's outstanding appearance and showmanship.
