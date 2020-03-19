WHITEWATER — Generac Power Systems has announced its title sponsorship for the Greater Whitewater Committee’s 2020 Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon, Half Marathon Relay and 5k.
This year the DWS is scheduled for Sept. 20 and Generac’s sponsorship will aid in the success of the eighth annual DWS.
Generac was created in 1959 and is internationally known for its home and personalized generators. Generac has five facilities that all are located in Wisconsin, with one in Whitewater’s Business Park.
The DWS highlights many of Whitewater’s amazing features, giving runners a chance to observe all the things that make the city one of a kind. The course runs close to Generac’s plant, offering race participants the chance to see the large-scale manufacturing facility.
DWS was created to help further develop Whitewater by donating all race proceeds to five local charity partners: Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Bethel House, the J-Hawk Aquatic Club, Whitewater LEADS and the Whitewater Unified School District.
Every year, Generac’s Title Sponsorship assists DWS’s total donation to these five charity partners. In the last seven years, $183,500 has been distributed.
“We’re pleased to be a part of the Whitewater community as a business, and getting involved in the Discover Whitewater Series as a sponsor allows us to show our pride here in Wisconsin,” said Jeff Runnoe, director of Operations, Generac. “We’re happy to support a town and the people that have been so important to our business.”
Generac encourages its employees to have a healthy lifestyle and to participate in the DWS. Because of this, DWS works with Generac throughout the year to try and raise the number of employee participation.
In 2019, even with the stormy weather, DWS had 634 runners and 380 volunteers. With Generac’s help, DWS plans to raise the number of participants for the 2020 race.
“The DWS team is always extremely appreciative of Generac’s Title Sponsorship,” DWS Executive Director Jeffery Knight said. “Their continued support has allowed us to develop the race and increase the donations to our charity partners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.