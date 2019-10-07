WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center and the General Surgery Clinic announce the addition of General Surgeon, Dr. Garrett Fleming.
He joins the practice with Dr. Adam Dachman.
Dr. Fleming currently is accepting new patients.
Fleming is a board-certified general surgeon. He completed his medical degree at A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and his residency at Memorial Hospital General in Pennsylvania.
He has a special interest in breast and hernia surgery. He always performs upper and lower endoscopies (colonoscopies).
While Dr. Fleming isn't in the office, he enjoys spending time with his family and outdoor activities such as CrossFit, hiking and archery.
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call the General Surgery Clinic at (920) 206-3042.
