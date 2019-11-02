LAKE MILLS — Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills will be hosting its seventh annual All-you-can-eat German Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
On the menu will be roast pork loin, schnitzel, spatlze, Bavarian sauerkraut, cheesy potato rosti, green bean casserole, German potato salad, craft beer, specialty hors d'oeuvres, German cakes and pastries.
This year will feature a bigger silent auction, with items such as Brewer and Timber Rattler tickets, and framed photos of MLB MVP Christian Yelich, Bucks great Giannis Anteyokounmpo, Packers Aaron Rodgers, and Badger greats, Joe Thomas and Ron Dayne. There will also be autographed photos of several Brewer greats, including a signed portrait of all 1982 Brewer team members. In addition, there will be several autographed items from other Packer greats such as Gilbert Brown, Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Freeman, Mason Crosby and Jordy Nelson just to name a few.
Christ Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Boerst is welcoming everyone in the community to stop by.
"After all the Oktoberfests are over, and when the cool November winds set in, there is nothing like a good hearty German dinner to warm you up," he said. "If you take pride in the German heritage or even if you don't, join us for a delicious night out for one of our most exciting events of the year. You are sure to leave satisfied".
Carryouts are also available, but please call ahead at (920) 648-2190.
Christ Lutheran Church is located at 403 Mulberry St. in Lake Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.