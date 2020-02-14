JEFFERSON — Join us at the Humane Society of Jefferson County on Saturday, March 28, for pictures with the Easter Bunny!
From 10 a.m. to noon, bring the family to have pictures taken with a real bunny. Children can nibble on tasty treats, meet adorable animals and enjoy a fun Easter egg hunt at the shelter.
All photos cost $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
Call the shelter at (920) 647- 2048 to reserve a spot today. Easter pictures with the Humane Society of Jefferson County will be held in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.