PALMYRA —Natalie Gordhamer has been chosen as Palmyra-Eagle’s Good Citizen for 2022.
Over the last three years, Gordhamer has taken advanced courses including AP Lit and Composition, AP Calculus, AP Psychology and AP US History. She has also been involved in band throughout her high school career.
Outside of the classroom, Gordhamer was elected to National Honor Society where she has taken part in the blood drives, lock-ins, and also is the historian of the organization. Last summer, Natalie was selected to attend Badger Girls State.
Natalie Gordhamer is the daughter of Deb and Gary Gordhamer.
Gordhamer has been in Girl Scouts for 12 years where she has volunteered at a day camp teaching outdoor skills. She also earned her Junior Aide badge, sold cookies and received her Silver Award by building three little free libraries. In addition, she has helped at LEGO robotics camps and organized a Girl Scout robotics event.
Ever since she was little, Gordhamer has loved libraries and museums while also interested in Earth Sciences. Though she doesn’t know the exact subject area she wished to focus upon in college, she looks forward to attending Minnesota State University in Mankato.
One of her teachers said of her, “Natalie is a great representation of the DAR qualities: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.” Another teacher noted she “leads by example,” and “her peers know her as a hard worker who is focused and goal-orientated.”
The Good Citizen’s honor is sponsored by the Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to honor outstanding high school students who have displayed good citizenship and character, service to the community and high academic standards.
Natalie will be honored along with other area Good Citizens at a luncheon to be held March 2, 2023, at the Dwight Foster Library in Fort Atkinson.
