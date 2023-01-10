Natalie Gordhamer
Buy Now

Natalie Gordhamer

 Contributed

PALMYRA —Natalie Gordhamer has been chosen as Palmyra-Eagle’s Good Citizen for 2022.

Over the last three years, Gordhamer has taken advanced courses including AP Lit and Composition, AP Calculus, AP Psychology and AP US History. She has also been involved in band throughout her high school career.

Load comments