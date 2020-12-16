MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced the State of Wisconsin Building Commission approved a total of approximately $350 million in key projects across the state on Tuesday.
“Whether maintenance and repair or renovating and expanding buildings where our UW students will learn and innovate, these projects are important investments in the future of our state’s infrastructure,” said Gov. Evers.
Highlights of approvals include:
• Improvements at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King;
• Phase 2 of a Utility Replacement project at Bascom Hall/Lathrop Drive at UW-Madison;
• Construction of the Veterinary Medicine Addition and Renovation at UW-Madison;
• Construction of the Chemistry Building/Central Utilities Expansion project and Student Union Renovation project at UW-Milwaukee;
• The release of $500,000 Building Trust Funds-Planning for the preliminary design of the Engineering Building Replacement project at UW-Milwaukee;
• Construction of lab and classroom renovation projects for UW-Whitewater and UW-Milwaukee for the Classroom Renovations/Instructional Technology Improvements program;
• Construction of infrastructure renovation/replacement projects for UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stout for the Minor Facilities Renewal program; and
• Construction of eight maintenance and repair projects located at various locations in five counties across the state for the Departments of Corrections, Health Services, Natural Resources, and the UW-System.
The Building Commission is chaired by Gov. Evers and made up of the following members:
• State Senator Janis Ringhand;
• State Senator Jerry Petrowski;
• State Senator Patrick Testin;
• State Representative Jill Billings;
• State Representative Rob Swearingen;
• State Representative Mark Born; and
• Citizen member Summer Strand
