JEFFERSON — The weather is getting colder. A good, hot meal might be the ticket for nourishment and to get yourself out of the house — even it’s for a meal pickup.
The Jefferson meals program has a new telephone number: (920) 728-0259. The program offers a hot, contactless, curbside pickup meal for those 60 or older.
The meal still is catered by Feil’s Supper Club and Catering of Randolph. Persons need to call the day before by noon (call Friday for a Monday meal).
Meals cost $4 per meal and a monthly statement will be mailed to your home. Participants will need to fill out a Jefferson County Nutrition Program Curbside Pickup form only once.
Entrees for week of Oct. 26 are: Monday (too late to order); Tuesday: meatloaf; Wednesday: baked bone-in chicken; Thursday: Barbecue pork cutlet; Friday: roast beef; and Monday, Nov. 2: Chicken marsala and mashed potatoes.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels is another program available for qualifying persons. If you know someone who might benefit from this program, call (920) 728-0259.
Raffle drawing
Our raffle drawing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. There will be several cash prizes, gift cards to Piggly Wiggly, Kwik Trip and more places, and Chamber Bucks. Persons need not be present to win.
Drive-thru brat sale
Our drive-thru brat and Nathan’s hotdog sale will be held on the originally-planned day of the center’s annual fundraiser: Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. This also coincides with a Badgers football home game — you can get your “tailgate” lunch all made up for you!
Center staff will be serving a grilled brat (or quarter-pound Nathan’s hotdog), German potato salad (or chips) and a cookie boxed and safely delivered to your car in the back parking lot of the Jefferson Senior Activity Center. Cost is $5. Preorders are suggested by calling (920) 674-7728.
Donations
Can’t make the sale but still would like to donate? We can use monetary donations to help offset the cost of the food (checks must be made payable to City of Jefferson). We also can use quart and gallon-size Ziplock bags, and gift cards to Piggly Wiggly and Walmart.
Easy Exercise
Mondays and Friday at 9 a.m. we have “Doris’ Easy Exercise” class. This class can be done sitting or standing and some walking time is allotted for those who wish to walk. This class is excellent for those with arthritis and sore, stiff joints. Easy movement is good!
Toning class
Tuesday is “Toning with Norm” with toning exercises done sitting and standing, along with walking. Facemasks will need to be worn while exercising.
Line Dance
Line Dance is held Fridays at 10 a.m. Participants will need to wear a facemask to enter the building and during the class. Contact Nancy Wrensch at (920) 674-6974.
Sit and Stitch
Sit and stitch will meet again on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants should bring their own craft to work on. The group will be physically distanced and students are asked to wear a facemask.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
