WATERTOWN — Join Maranatha Baptist University for the annual Great Lakes Music Festival, a weekend of musical education and inspiration, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.
Open to students in grades 8-12, this fun-filled weekend allows participants to experience the excitement of performing alongside students from around the nation. They can choose from a variety of focus tracks including band, orchestra, piano, men’s chorus or ladies’ chorus/chimes to hone their skills.
Play and sing in music groups with university students while studying and rehearsing together under master conductors and teachers. Students will connect with others who share their interests, and they will see first-hand what college life is like at Maranatha Baptist University.
To view the festival schedule and to register, visit mbu.edu/GLMF. Register by Jan. 8 to save.
For more information, call Maranatha’s music department at (920) 206-4047 or email finearts@mbu.edu.
