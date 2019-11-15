LAKE MILLS — The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) has awarded the Rock Lake Activity Center with a $10,000 Community Collaboration Grant.
The award will be used for building improvements, which will allow Club 55, a Lake Mills active older adults group, to relocate to the center and expand its programming.
Community Collaboration Grants fund partnerships that build a sense of connectedness between community members or enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
“The center’s ‘Club 55 Transition’ grant request is a great example of the type of projects our Community Collaboration Grants support,” said Tina Crave, president and CEO. “The project demonstrates a strong collaborative effort between local businesses, organizations and individuals working to enhance quality of life for their residents.”
The desire to be more flexible in their grant-making and to encourage organizations to work together to improve the health of the community inspired the GWCHF to open this year-round grant cycle earlier this year.
“Since these grants opened, we have funded projects totaling $19,000, and we anticipate several more requests in the next few months,” said Carol Quest, GWCHF Board member and Grants Committee Chair. “The interest in these grants tells us improved health and well-being is an important quality of life issue to our residents.”
Community Collaboration Grants are available to communities served by the school districts of Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown.
The grants will provide funding to projects supported by two or more organizations, including at least one 501c3 non-profit or government agency. GWCHF funding will support up to 33 percent of a proposed project budget with a maximum grant value of $10,000.
Requests will be accepted on an ongoing basis until the grant’s annual budget of $100,000 is met.
A formal Request for Proposals, complete with application information, can be found on the Grants page of the foundation’s website at www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
To date, the foundation has invested more than $4.75 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities: Strengthening families, kindergarten readiness, third grade reading proficiency, social and emotional life skills, and healthy eating/active living.
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com or Facebook at Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
