WHITEWATER — The Greater Whitewater Committee’s annual meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13.
As keynote speaker, Chancellor Dwight Watson will be discussing the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s marketing for the next generation. The public is invited to attend and listen to Chancellor Watson speak.
A closed member meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a social with hors d’oeuvres from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 841 Brewhouse, 841 E. Milwaukee St., Whitewater.
Keynote speaker Watson might present as early as 6 p.m.
Persons who have any questions may contact GWC President/CEO Jeffery Knight at jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com or call (920) 728-0662.
For more information on the GWC visit: http://greaterwhitewatercommittee.com.
