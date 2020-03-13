WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, in keeping with Governor Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency, has canceled campus events through April 17, 2020.
In response to that decision, the UW-Whitewater has released a statement that all campus events will be canceled beginning Saturday, March 14, through at least Friday, April 17. This includes all events scheduled in the Greenhill Center of the Arts for the Departments of Music, Theatre/Dance and all events in Crossman Gallery.
The College of Arts and Communication asks for the public’s patience as it navigates this very fluid situation. Events might be rescheduled to a later date, as shown below, and others will be canceled.
Ticket-holders will have the option to exchange tickets for another performance or have a credit issued to their account for future ticket purchases.
Exchanges and credits will begin processing for canceled events on Monday, March 30.
Rescheduled events are as follows:
• Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra — Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium. Rescheduled to April 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Young Auditorium.
• DanceScapes’20 — March 14-15 at 2 p.m. in Barnett Theatre and March 16-17 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre. Rescheduled to April 30 to May 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Barnett Theatre and May 2-3 at 2 p.m. in Barnett Theatre.
Cancelled events are as follows:
• Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble — Sunday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
• Music Mosaics: Woodwinds and Friends: Woodwind Trio — Sunday, April 5, at 1 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
• Sonict presents Cosmographie — April 18 at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
• Music Mosaics: Prelude to Summer — Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
• Miss Lulu Bett — April 28 to May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and May 2-3 at 2 p.m. in Hicklin Studio Theatre.
The box office is experiencing an influx of telephone calls and emails, and is trying to respond to patrons in a timely manner. Staff ask for people’s patience as they work to manage this situation; staff will continue to communicate as they know more.
Persons who have questions or concerns may contact Greenhill Center of the Arts by email at cacmarketing@uww.edu or by telephone at (262) 472-2222. Ticket exchanges and credits will begin processing for cancelled events on Monday, March 30.
“Our Warhawk family is strong, caring and resilient,” stated Chancellor Dr. Dwight C. Watson. “I appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we navigate this situation. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 worldwide outbreak, and we will act and adapt our plans as appropriate.”
For more information on campus response, visit: http://www.uww.edu/uhcs/covid19.
