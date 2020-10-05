RACINE — Johnson Financial Group announces that Steve Greiff has joined the company as senior vice president, director of mortgage.
With more than 20 years of extensive experience in financial services and the mortgage industry, Greiff will oversee the success of mortgage operations at Johnson Financial Group. He will lead the team of 150 mortgage associates across the state.
Most recently, Greiff served as executive vice president of Retail Banking & Home Mortgage at Busey Bank for seven years and as regional operations leader for four and a half years at Chase Home Mortgage.
“Steve is an industry leader whose knowledge and credibility will enable us to continue growing this important segment of JFG’s business,” said Dan Defnet, president, Johnson Bank. “We look forward to his leadership as we serve our clients and communities throughout the state of Wisconsin.”
Born and raised in the greater Chicago area, Greiff soon will relocate to Wisconsin with his family. He is an active member of his community as a volunteer with local charities and churches.
