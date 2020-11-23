Michelle Griffin-Wenzel recently was recognized as Wisconsin’s Outstanding Biology Teacher Award winner at the National Biology Teachers Association annual conference.
Every year, the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award (OBTA) program attempts to recognize an outstanding biology educator, in grades 7-12 only, in: each of the 50 states, Washington D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico,and overseas territories.
A major portion of the nominee's career must have been devoted to the teaching of biology/life science. Candidates are judged on their teaching ability and experience, cooperativeness in the school and community, and student-teacher relationships.
Griffin-Wenzel is the daughter of Berta and Kerry Griffin of Fort Atkinson and a 1992 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. She is a 22-year veteran in science and engineering education.
Griffin-Wenzel earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Iowa in 1997. She also studied science education at Iowa.
Her teaching career started at Franklin High School in Franklin, where she taught Physical Science and Biology for two years. In 2000, she relocated to Germantown High School in Germantown, where she teaches today.
Her current course load includes Freshman Honors Biology, Patterns and Processes Biology, and Project Lead the Way-Environmental Sustainability.
Griffin-Wenzel also has taught Advanced Biology, and Human Anatomy and Physiology. In 2006, she earned a master’s in Education and Professional Development from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In November of 2014, she was awarded her National Board Certification and serves as a mentor for teachers completing this process.
She was the recipient of the Excellence in Science Teaching Award from the Wisconsin Society of Science Teachers (WSST) in the spring of 2018.
For the past two summers, Griffin-Wenzel participated in a workshop titled The Science & Ethics of Genome Editing at the Center of Biomolecular Modeling at the Milwaukee School of Engineering and at the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California-Berkeley.
She was one of 24 educators from across the country who developed and tested innovative instructional materials for high school and college-level biology classes. The course focused on the CRISPR-based adaptive immunity system in bacteria, and the many ways in which some of the proteins that function in this natural immunity system are being adapted for use editing plant and animal genomes.
In addition, the course prepared teachers to lead their students in thoughtful conversations regarding the ethical implications of this powerful new technology.
Griffin-Wenzel and her colleagues were fortunate enough to work alongside researchers from Jennifer Doudna’s lab. Dr. Doudna received the Nobel Prize in chemistry in October for her work with CRISPR.
Griffin-Wenzel enjoys sharing what she has learned throughout her teaching career with other educators. She has presented over 15 times at state and national science and engineering conferences on topics such as National Board Certification, phytoremediation and modeling difficult concepts in a high school biology classroom. She served as the local arrangements coordinator and Diversity Strand leader for the 2017 NSTA Milwaukee Regional.
She and a colleague were the co-chairs of the WSST annual conference in 2017. She recently held the position of interim COO for WSST and currently is WSST’s membership and public relations director.
Griffin-Wenzel guest lectures for pre-service teachers at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has mentored numerous teachers in her building and has been a cooperating teacher.
She currently resides in the Milwaukee area with her husband and two teenage boys.
