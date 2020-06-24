The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is pleased to present Jerome Hake Engineering Scholarships to Fort Atkinson High School graduates Madeline Besch, William Bethard, Holland Foelker and Hayden Zachgo. These awards, totaling $21,000, are for the 2020-21 academic year.
Two of the scholarships, a $6,000 award to Besch and a $5,000 award to Zachgo, are going to recent graduates of Fort Atkinson High School who intend to pursuing a degree in engineering.
The other two scholarships, each in the amount of $5,000, were awarded to Foelker, a 2018 Fort graduate pursuing a degree in civil engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Bethard, a 2019 Fort graduate pursuing a degree in physics at Saint Norbert College with intent to earn a master’s degree in biomedical engineering at UW-Madison.
The Jerome Hake Engineering Scholarship Fund was established at the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation thanks to a gift made by Lloyd Hake in memory of his brother, Jerome.
Jerome Hake, known as “Jumbo,” worked for many years at the local electric company, working his way up the ranks. He was self-trained in plumbing and construction, and was referred to fondly as the “family expert!”
It was Lloyd Hake’s desire to honor his brother by encouraging the study of engineering and to provide financial assistance to deserving graduates of Fort Atkinson High School. The scholarship is available to graduating seniors at Fort Atkinson High School, former graduates or residents of the Fort Atkinson area who are, or will be, pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in engineering at a college or university.
Those studying electrical engineering especially are encouraged to apply.
For more information about the Jerome Hake Engineering Scholarship, contact Sue Hartwick, Community Foundation executive director, at (920) 563-3210, office; (920) 222-1191, mobile, or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org.
