WHITEWATER — Snakes, rabbits, turtles, lizards and more amazing wild creatures will call Young Auditorium in Whitewater home when Animal Quest visits on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m.
Do your children’s faces light up at the mere notion of visiting the zoo, or do they glue themselves to the TV to watch nature specials? If so, they won’t want to miss Animal Quest at Young Auditorium.
Join this hands-on animal experience where your children will get up-close and personal with some of nature’s most amazing creatures.
More than just a petting zoo, Animal Quest trainers deliver a fun, informative presentation designed to teach a wide age range of children interesting animal-based lessons.
Adult tickets for this event are $5. Youth tickets (ages 2-12) are $3, with children under 2 years receiving free admission. All fees are included … There are no hidden charges.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus, or call (262) 472-2222. Tickets ordered online can be printed at home. Small fees apply for this service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.