Dan Halvorsen, principal of Fort Atkinson High School, announced recently that Fort Atkinson High School’s Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) “Good Citizen Award” recipient is senior Brooke Hartwig, daughter of Steve and Heather Hartwig.
Her senior classmates and high school faculty have selected Hartwig as the student who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership, service, dependability and patriotism in both school and community. The Fort Atkinson Chapter of the Wisconsin Society of the Daughters of the
American Revolution will review and select one “Good Citizen” award recipient to represent their chapter in the further state and national scholarship competition.
Hartwig completed the scholarship portion of the process, which included information about her future plans and her ideas of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism. She also completed an essay response to the question: “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It: You and your peers are our nation’s leaders of tomorrow. How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage as effective citizens? Why is it important?”
It is this question on which all local winners will be judged.
While in school Hartwig has been involved in a number of sports, clubs and organizations including swimming, track, Student Senate, National Honor Society, F-Club, Link Crew, the Big Buddy Program and Project Unify. Outside of school, she can be found volunteering in her church as well as a number of important community causes.
Hartwig is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall and major in Neurobiology.
Fort Atkinson High School is proud to have Brooke Hartwig as its 2019-20 DAR award winner.
