The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson recently announced a new program scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program, “Harvest Fest,” will be a drive-through event and feature fall-themed crafts, goodies and Halloween candy. It also will explore the history of harvest and Halloween activities.
“The Hoard Historical Museum is dedicated to sharing our area’s history. Luckily for us, our area’s history also includes celebrating holidays and the fall harvest,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director. “Our family-friendly event will share what traditions people used to do and explore our modern ones as well. We hope to see plenty of wonderful costumes as well!”
The no-contact event is free and open to all to attend. It will start prior to the scheduled trick-or-treating in Fort Atkinson. Attendees will drive by the museum and pick up a bag full of Halloween goodies and crafts.
“We are looking forward to celebrating Halloween with our community,” said Lee. “We know that this year’s Halloween will be different from previous years, but we’re hoping that our drive-through event will be a fun alternative to trick-or-treating.”
To attend the event at the museum, take the following route from Main Street in Fort Atkinson: Head east onto South 3rd Street East, turn right onto Merchants Avenue, turn left onto South 4th Street East and turn right onto Foster Street.
The 100 block of South 4th Street East will be closed to through-traffic during the event. The curbside pickup will be along the west side of Foster Street, directly behind the museum.
Staff and volunteers will be there to assist with the curbside pickup as well as directing traffic. Once visitors have their Harvest Fest goodies, they can leave the pickup area via Foster Street.
The Hoard Historical Museum also still is accepting donations of candy for the event. If interested in donating unopened bags of individually wrapped candy for the event, contact the museum.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, send an email to info@hoardmuseum.org and visit the museum’s website at www.hoardmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.