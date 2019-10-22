The Friends of Haumerson’s Pond announces that it is hosting a Haunted Halloween Hike event on the trails of Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson where the aquatic center is located.
The location has changed due to flooding at Bark River Nature Trails. A variety of families, youth groups and service clubs each have agreed to manage a haunted section of the trails on the evenings of Oct. 25 and 26, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The last haunted hike tour will leave at 9 p.m. Food and refreshments will be available by Beauty and the Bean.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations to the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond are appreciated.
Try out a children’s activity at the crafting table, enjoy tasty treats, have your face painted, dare the haunted trails and come have fun at Rock River Park. Parking for the event will be next to the aquatic center and across from the Kiwanis football fields.
“We are introducing a new kid-friendly area intended for young kids who don’t want to be scared,” Josie Kincaid, volunteer and co-chair of the special events committee of the Friends of Haumerson’s Pond committee shared. “Please come on down to celebrate.”
For more information, visit friendsofhaumersonspond.com or join the group on Facebook at Friends of Haumerson Pond.
