WATERTOWN — Haus of Peace in Watertown is having a fundraiser Sept. 26, from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets to Casino Night to Support Haus of Peace
cost $125 and only are sold online on Facebook.
There will be no sales at the door.
The event will be held at the "bar,” 210 S. Water St. in Watertown.
The public is invited to attend this black tie "mask"uerade ball-themed casino night to benefit Haus of Peace as it looks to use the funds for a second house. Attendees can coordinate their mask into their black-tie outfit for even more fun.
One’s ticket includes $75 in gambling chips, appetizers, live music and two drink tickets.
More gambling chips can be purchased with an additional donation to the Haus of Peace.
