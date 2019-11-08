WATERTOWN — Haus of Peace is a safe environment for homeless and abused women and children. It is the only such facililty in Jefferson County.
For three years, Haus of Peace has serviced 57 women and 21 children, and has a great success rate based on how its women gain employment and get into the own place.
As a community, Haus of Peace surrounds women who are in a crisis situation, and provides them with tools to gain confidence that they can achieve independence.
Persons who have the ability to give time, compassion and possibly teach some good life skills may contact Sue Trepte at suetrepte@sbcglobal.net.
Haus of Peace is having a fundraiser Thursday, Nov. 14, at The Watertown Players theater, 210 S. Water St., Watertown. It is the play “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”
Glenn’s Market is catering the food, and persons get a choice of one beverage. The cost is $25.
For tickets call (920) 285-7179.
The event opens at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. During intermission attendees will enjoy the heavy appetizers and home-baked sweets.
The evening will end around 9:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.