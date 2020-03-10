A talk on the hazards to health and the environment from wireless technologies brought nearly 50 attendees to the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson on March 3.
Researcher and author Catherine Kleiber of Waterloo, gave an in-depth research-based presentation, with persons coming from six Wisconsin counties and Illinois. Attendees ranged in age from a family with young children, to young, middle-aged and senior adults.
Kleiber was introduced by Elaine Unger of the non-profit organization Wisconsin For Safe Technology. This organization is part of Americans For Responsible Technology, a coalition of more than 100 organizations across the U.S. opposed to the 5G rollout, and working to provide independent, peer-reviewed scientific information to Wisconsinites and legislators regarding wireless technologies proven harmful to human health and the environment.
Questions posed and small group conversations before and after the presentation reflected audience members’ deep concerns about, and personal experiences with, the effects wireless technologies such as cell phones, tablets, Wi-Fi and cell towers are having on children, adults, wildlife and trees.
According to Kleiber, the coming 5G microwaves, “small cell” antennas and the Internet of Things (IoT) will add additional frequencies untested for safety to the radiofrequency (RF) radiation already saturating Earth’s atmosphere.
Thousands of research studies, including the $30 million National Institutes of Health National Toxicology Program’s Cell Phone Radiofrequency Radiation Study, have shown that wireless radiation poses a serious environmental and public health hazard.
Kleiber told her audience that wireless technologies use much more energy than wired applications, as the data must be pushed through the air, which is much more difficult than sending data down a wire or fiber optic cable.
According to Kleiber, 4G systems use 23 times more energy than wired systems to transmit the same data, and 5G systems are expected to require even more energy. The IoT will transform items that previously did not continuously consume energy into chronic energy consumers in order to transmit their data, impacting climate change through increased energy demands.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) meteorologists warn that 5G networks’ frequencies even could interfere with weather forecasts and make them less accurate.
In a call to action, Unger noted that 5G protests organized by Stop 5G International are being planned for Saturday, April 25, at many locations around the globe, in observance of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
More information about the hazards of wireless technologies, small cells, 5G and the IoT can be found on Kleiber’s website (electricalpollution.com) and on Wisconsin For Safe Technology’s site (wisconsinsafetech.com).
