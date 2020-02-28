Advertisements abound regarding the launch of 5G cellular service, the Internet of Things (IoT) and “smart” appliances and gadgets; however, research shows there’s a price to pay for wireless technologies of all kinds.
There are proven negative effects on the health of humans, animals, plants and the environment in general from radiation from wireless frequencies now saturating our atmosphere.
In addition to the direct health impacts of radiofrequency (RF) radiation, small cells, 5G, and IoT will require massive amounts of energy to send the vast amounts of data that industries hope to collect. 4G systems already use 23 times more energy than wired systems to transmit the same data, and 5G systems are expected to consume far more energy.
The IoT will transform items that previously did not continuously consume energy into chronic energy consumers in order to transmit their data, greatly increasing energy production requirements and impacting climate change.
Catherine Kleiber, independent researcher and author from Waterloo, will give a presentation on Tuesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m., based on the research behind concerns raised by physicians, scientists and citizens from around the globe about the exponential increase in use of wireless technologies.
This presentation will be held in the community room of th Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and there will be opportunity for a question-and-answer session following the presentation. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
Kleiber has a background in zoology and molecular biology, and is webmaster of www.electricalpollution.com. She has been raising awareness and educating about radio-frequency sickness (a.k.a. microwave sickness) since 2001 when she realized her health problems, previously diagnosed as chronic fatigue syndrome, actually were caused by environmental RF exposure from "dirty" electricity.
Since then she has worked to raise awareness about the serious adverse health effects RF radiation already is having for many people, as well as steps people can take to minimize their RF exposure, resulting in improved health for most people. She also is working to raise awareness about the grave environmental consequences of radiation from wireless technology, as well as the contribution its ravenous energy consumption is making to climate change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.