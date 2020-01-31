WHITEWATER — Internationally recognized for its groundbreaking programming, Axiom Brass brings its unique blend of brass chamber music, Latin rhythms and visual art to Young Auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Praised for their “high level of musicality and technical ability” and for their “clean, clear and precise sound,” the award-winning Axiom Brass Quintet quickly has established itself as “one of the major art music groups in brass chamber music.”
As the only Brass Quintet in 27 years ever to win the prestigious Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition, and the only American ensemble ever to win the Preis der Europa-Stadt Passau in Germany, Axiom also has been named winners of the 2008 International Chamber Brass Competition and prize-winners of the 2016 M-Prize, 2010 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, the Plowman Chamber Music Competition, and the Jeju City International Brass Quintet Competition in South Korea.
Axiom Brass is dedicated to enhancing the musical life of communities across the globe and educating the next generation of musicians.
A portion of the evening’s performance will consist of one of Axiom’s signature pieces titled “Limitless.”
“Limitless” is a “wonderfully innovative and inspiring” live multimedia concert experience exploring the connection between human existence and the furthest reaches of the cosmos. With original compositions and transcriptions paired with stunning visuals and reactive sound-to-video effects, “Limitless” is an engaging, immersive show that ventures beyond the traditional boundaries of the concert hall.
To purchase tickets for Axiom Brass, or any Young Auditorium performance, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office — located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus — at (262) 472-2222 or purchase tickets at www.youngauditorium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.