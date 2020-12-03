Hello to 'strength through peace?'
Strength is important to maintaining a safe country and the military is an important component of strength. I don’t see a disagreement with that, but the thing is that strength does not require a military force that is 10 times mightier than any other military force in the world. Strength should not be confused with bullying. Strength can include being comfortable enough within yourself that you can show grace and respect, that you can communicate without ridicule.
Strength can use power to help others and does not assume that needing help means worthlessness. Military strength should not determine the final judge in disagreements. A strong country leads to opportunities for its citizens, recognizes that until proven differently, we are all worthy.
A strong country boosts up its citizens, uses our collective money for the collective good, and would not expect tremendous hardship for its working people in order to boost the stock market. We should ask what our money is for anyway, if not to improve the lives of the citizens.
If we maintain a reasonable military while providing for our citizens’ needs, we will be a healthy, happy country that is a beacon for the world. Elections have consequences.
Jean Brooks
Fort Atkinson
