MILWAUKEE — Nominations of Wisconsin Pre-Kindergarten through grade 12 teachers and principals now can be submitted online at www.kohleducation.org for the 2020 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation teacher Fellowship and principal Leadership awards.
The deadline for submission is Oct. 8, 2019. Awards are $6,000, with an additional $6,000 grant going to the school of each selected teacher and principal.
Established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation awards 100 Fellowships and 16 Leadership awards annually from among all applicants throughout the state.
For teachers or principals to be eligible, they must be nominated by a parent, student, other teacher, community member or school administrator. Wisconsin teachers and principals in grades PK through 12 who plan to continue in their current capacity for at least one year are eligible.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship rewards teachers who have demonstrated superior ability to inspire love of learning in their students, have motivated others, and have provided meritorious service both in and outside the classroom. It also recognizes and supports principals who demonstrate administrative leadership and positively influence school culture.
Online nominations must be submitted at www.kohleducation.org by Oct. 8. Selection of recipients will be made by a state-level panel composed of representatives from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, cooperative educational service agencies, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, several education-related associations, and community representatives.
Since the program was established in 1990, the Herb Kohl Foundation has awarded 3,080 grants to teachers and principals, and 3,080 grants to their schools throughout the state for a total of $10.6 million.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowship and Leadership programs are co-sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools, and the state’s 12 cooperative educational service agencies.
