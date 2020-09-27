The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway C, from the Dane County line to Hoopen Road/East Rockdale Road.

The work is scheduled to take place beginning this week.

During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses as well as emergency vehicles.

The road will remain closed until approximately the middle of October, depending on the weather.

During construction motorists should find an alternate route to travel.

Drivers should use caution within the construction areas and keep children away from the operations.

Persons who have any questions may contact Brian Udovich, P.E., operations manager, at (920) 674-7273.

