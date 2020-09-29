MADISON — In August, UW Health’s Med Flight first all-female crew took to the sky.
On Aug. 17, Kai Ficek, Med Flight pilot, Cynthia Griffin, flight physician, and Deborah Volgarino, critical care registered nurse, became the first crew comprised only of women to take flight for UW Health. Ficek also is UW Health’s first female pilot.
The team is grateful for the opportunity to fly together, and hopes their story can show young people that their gender does not have to define their career.
“We want little girls out there to see us and be inspired,” Volgarino said. “Our work has taken on new meaning beyond the incredible responsibility of caring for critically ill and injured patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In fact, women make up 40 percent of the Med Flight transport team, working as pilots, emergency medical technician drivers, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and communication specialists. They respond to critically ill or injured patients either in a helicopter or one of the two Med Flight ambulances.
The all-female crew’s first flight took place from the regional base at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Med Flight has three bases, the other two locations are University Hospital in Madison and Iowa County Airport near Mineral Point. The Med Flight program serves the region both by ground and air.
Another aspect that makes this three-person team even more unique is the professional composition of the team. UW Health is one of the few air ambulance services that has an advance care professional on every flight allowing them to respond with the best care possible no matter what the situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.