Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two major events that take place in Fort Atkinson each spring have been canceled.
Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historial Museum, announced Monday that both parts one and two of the Mary Hoard Art Show, as well as the Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous that takes place each Memorial Day weekend, have been canceled.
In addition, the museum will not hold its Morning @ the Museum preschool programs through June.
"Oh boy, this hurts," Lee wrote in an email announcing the decision.
This year marked the 60th anniversary of the Hoard Art Show, which had been scheduled in April for youth entries and May for adult artwork. It would have been the 27th annual Fort Koshkonong Rendezvous, which takes place in Rock River Park.
