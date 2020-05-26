The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announces that the museum now has reopened to the public.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the museum will reopen in stages.
Now through Saturday, June 6, the museum only will be open by appointment. Persons interested in visiting the museum must call (920) 563-7769 to schedule a tour.
Tours are scheduled every 15 minutes throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. The last tour of the day will be scheduled at 3 p.m.
Group tour sizes will be 10 people or less and entrance times will be spaced out to ensure that building capacity will be limited. Tours still will be free of charge.
Beginning on June 9, the museum will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment to visit the museum will be necessary during those items.
The museum will be closed on Wednesdays and Fridays but staff will be onsite.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum has had to alter our operating procedures,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “We’re reopening after considerable thought and preparation.
“Visitors to the museum may notice some changes to the building,” she added. “We’ve removed our hands-on activities and our children’s areas temporarily. Certain areas of the building now have limited access. We want our visitors and staff to be comfortable and safe in our building.”
Hoard Museum staff diligently have prepared for reopening by establishing new safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of the coronavirus. All staff will wear face masks when interacting with the public and frequently touched surfaces will be disinfected routinely.
All visitors will be asked to wear facemasks; disposable masks will be provided if visitors do not have one to wear. Hand-sanitizing stations will be found throughout the building.
“These are certainly unusual times that we’re living through,” Lee continued. “We’re reopening the museum as safely as possible for the sake of our visitors, volunteers and staff.
“While our museum may be temporarily restricted, our museum grounds are open,” she said. “Our world-famous Roger and Sandra Anderson Peonies will be in bloom soon. There’s always something to look forward to at the museum.”
Call the Hoard Historical Museum at (920) 563-7769 for more information or to schedule a tour. The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson.
The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, visit www.hoardmuseum.org. Like us on Facebook.
