The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson is getting ready for the upcoming holidays.
The museum will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Nov. 29, and will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9:30 a.m.
On Nov. 30, the museum will hold a Winter Workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The free Winter Workshop will be a wonderful opportunity for families and individuals to enjoy making natural bird feeders,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director. “Enjoy our make-and-take station for bird feeders so our feathered friends can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast as well!”
The workshop is free to attend and open to the public.
Also coming back this year is the museum’s Gingerbread House Contest.
“If you and your family are looking for a new holiday tradition, build a gingerbread house and enter it into our Gingerbread House contest!” said Dana Bertelsen, assistant museum director.
Individuals of all ages and families are encouraged to construct gingerbread houses or buildings, and enter them in the museum’s upcoming sixth annual Gingerbread contest.
Gingerbread bakers may enter one of four categories: Original building design by kit, Original building design by scratch, Building replica design by kit or Building replica design by scratch.
Building replica designs are inspired by real buildings, such as your own house, a church in town or the White House in Washington, D.C. as well as fictional buildings such as Winnie the Pooh’s treehouse, the castle from Disney’s “Frozen” or the Emerald City from “The Wizard of Oz.” Original building designs are not found in real life or in fiction.
Gingerbread creations must take the form of a house or a building, and they must be decorated by edible materials but non-edible interior support structure material may be used. Houses must be placed on a sturdy board base no larger than 24 inches by 24 inches, and they must weigh less than 40 pounds. Each gingerbread entry also needs a completed entry form.
The fee to enter the contest is $10 per building entry. Entry fees pay for judges and fund awards. To enter this exhibit and contest, bring completed gingerbread house, entry fee, completed registration form and list of all materials used in constructing the gingerbread structure to the museum.
Registration for the sixth annual contest will be from Tuesday, Dec. 3, to Saturday, Dec. 7, during regular museum hours or contact museum staff for an alternative time. For more specifications and requirements, pick up an entry form packet at the Hoard Historical Museum during open hours, visit the museum website at www.hoardmuseum.org or send an email request to info@hoardmuseum.org.
The Holiday Gingerbread House exhibit will be open for viewing from Tuesday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Awards will be announced at the museum’s annual Holiday Open House event on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m.
Awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category, as well as a “People’s Choice” award which will be voted on from Tuesday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The museum will be open regular hours through Saturday, Dec. 22. The museum will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 24, to Thursday, Dec. 26, and will be open on Friday, Dec. 27, to Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, visit www.hoardmuseum.org and like the museums on Facebook.
