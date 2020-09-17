The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson recently announced a new program scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The program, “Harvest Fest” will be a drive-through event and feature fall-themed crafts, goodies and Halloween candy. It also will explore the history of harvest and Halloween activities.
“The Hoard Historical Museum is dedicated to sharing our area’s history,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the museum. “Luckily for us, our area’s history also includes celebrating holidays and the fall harvest. Our family-friendly event will share what traditions people used to do and explore our modern ones as well.”
The no-contact event is free and open to all to attend. It will start prior to the scheduled trick-or-treating in Fort Atkinson. Attendees will drive by the museum and pick up a bag full of goodies and crafts.
“We are looking forward to helping provide our community another way to celebrate Halloween but we could use some help,” said Lee.
The Hoard Historical Museum is looking for donations of the following items for the event: individually-wrapped Halloween candy in unopened bags, seasonal stickers, seasonal temporary tattoos and mini-pumpkins to hand out as well. If interested, contact the museum by Oct. 1 and all items would need to be at the museum by Oct. 16 (the mini pumpkins would be the exception).
Cash donations also would be appreciated. Contact the museum to notify them of potential donations.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinson. The museums are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call the museums at (920) 563-7769, send email to info@hoardmuseum.org and visit th website at www.hoardmuseum.org.
