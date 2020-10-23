The Hoard Historical Museum is ready for some Halloween and harvest fun at this year’s inaugural Harvest Fest event.
Harvest Fest, held Saturday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be a free, family-friendly event celebrating both Halloween and harvest festivities. The event will be held at the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
“We’re holding our Harvest Fest on Halloween to help individuals and families celebrate fall fun in this very unusual fall,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “Our free event will be fun for all ages.
“Both Halloween and harvest have old traditions that we still like to follow,” Lee continued. “For example, today we still like to decorate our houses with cornstalks, pumpkins and apples which is reminiscent of fall harvests on the farm when pumpkin and apple crops were abundant. Halloween is also chock-full of traditions, such as carving pumpkins, wearing masks, and having fun on Oct. 31.”
Attendees to the museum’s free event will receive a pre-packaged goodie bag with Halloween candy and novelties plus a pre-packaged family-fun packet with harvest and Halloween fun items. Halloween candy and novelties were donated by: Badger Bank, Duck Creek 4-H club, Fort Atkinson Lions Club, 4-H Junior Leaders, Fort Atkinson Historic Preservation Commission, Rock River Optical, PremierBank and Jefferson County 4-H.
“The Fort Atkinson community has been very generous for our event and we’re very grateful for their support,” said Lee.
The family-fun packet will include puzzles, coloring sheets, harvest trivia and historic pumpkin recipes for people to make at home.
The museum’s grounds also will be decorated with festive scarecrows. Several business members of the museum and Fort Atkinson Historical Society have decorated the scarecrows in various themes.
The businesses and organizations participating are: Abendroth Water Conditioning, Badger Bank, Day Insurance, Fort Community Credit Union, Fort HealthCare, Rock River Clovers 4-H, and W & A Distribution Services, Inc. The six-foot-tall scarecrow forms and bases were made by Phil Niemeyer.
“Scarecrows were traditionally used to protect crops by frightening away birds and other pests,” Lee said. “Farmers would use old clothes on a wooden form to make a scarecrow look like a person standing in the field. Now, we think of scarecrows as fun fall decorations. We’re very excited to see the completed scarecrows and we hope you are too!
“But that’s not the only part we’re excited to see,” she continued. “We’re also excited to see attendees in their best Halloween costumes. It’s not every day that superheroes, ghosts, pirates, princesses and other spooky visitors come to the museum, and we’re looking forward to seeing all of you dressed up.
Museum staff and volunteers will be in costume too because we want to join in the fun too!”
In order to maintain a safe distance between visitors and museum staff, attendees are asked to drive to the event and remain in their car. Museum staff and volunteers will be wearing facemasks and kindly ask attendees to wear masks as well while in contact with museum staff and volunteers.
All activities will be on the museum’s grounds, beginning on South 4th Street East and continuing to Foster Street.
To attend the event at the museum, take this route from Main Street in Fort Atkinson: head east onto South 3rd Street East, turn right onto Merchants Avenue, turn left onto South 4th Street East and turn right onto Foster Street.
The 100 block of South 4th Street East will be closed to through-traffic during the event.
The curbside pickup will be along the west side of Foster Street, directly behind the museum. Staff and volunteers will be there to assist with the curbside pickup as well as directing traffic.
Once visitors have their harvest-fun packet and Halloween goodies, they can leave the pickup area via Foster Street. If attending the event after 1 p.m., visitors will be encouraged to visit St. Paul’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, also on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1 to 4 p.m. along Bluff Street in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
After receiving their free Halloween goodies at the Hoard Historical Museum, attendees then will be routed to the end of Foster Street where families wishing to attend St. Paul’s Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event can turn left onto Whitewater Avenue, then left onto Elm Street and another left onto South High Street where they can back-track to South 4th Street.
From there, they can turn right onto South 4th Street and then left onto Bluff Street and maneuver into the right lane.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. The museums’ hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the museums at (920) 563-7769 or www.hoardmuseum.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.