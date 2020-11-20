The Hoard Historical Museum and the Fort Atkinson Historical Society will be holding an online auction as a fundraiser beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17 and ending at 5 p.m. CST on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The auction contains 16 pieces of art created by local artists.
“All of the art being auctioned was graciously donated to the museum by a donor who requested that we sell the art as a fundraiser,” said Merrilee Lee, museum director. “We were honored to be given this opportunity to sell art from well-known local artists as well as raise funds for the museum.”
The 16 pieces included in the auction are: Fall Leaves by Ruth Anschuetz; Coneflowers by Carol Bonnett; Entry I by Connie Day; Entry II by Connie Day; Flowers by Marilyn Fuerstenberg; Peonies by Marilyn Fuerstenberg; Nanny’s Flowers by Debra Hetzel; Home Town Bus Stop by Priscilla Heussner; Geraniums by Judy Jansen; Thistle Study by Nikki Knudsen; Jones Farmhouse by Sr. Mary Ann D.S.F.; Jones Plant 1 by Catherine Sienna; Welcome by Jean Tyler; Petunias by Jean Tyler; Country Church print by Howie Stiff; and Summer’s Shadows by Linda Tump.
“All of the pieces were purchase by the donor at local Mary Hoard Art Shows, which are sponsored by the museum, or at Black Hawk Artist Shows through the years,” said Lee.
The art currently is on display in the museum.
“Potential bidders are very welcome to stop by the museum and view the art,” said Lee. “The museum is open our regular hours: Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”
The auction for the art begins on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. CST and ends on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. CST.
“For those who are wondering what present to find for that hard-to-shop-for person in their lives or for those who are missing our annual art shows, this is a wonderful opportunity to find something,” said Lee.
Due to concerns with public safety, the auction will be held in an online format. To participate in the auction, bidders should visit the museum’s online auction site: www.32auctions.com/HoardMuseumFundraiser.
The auction site contains images of each piece plus the artist’s name, the title and the size of the framed piece.
“We understand that not everyone is comfortable visiting the museum right now, which is why our auction is online,” said Lee. “You can bid from the comfort of your own home and at your convenience.”
Once the auction is ended, those with the highest bid may contact the museum to arrange payment and pick up of their art.
“We are happy to make no-contact arrangements with winning bidders if they prefer,” said Lee.
For help with the auction site, contact the museum at (920) 563-7769 or info@hoardmuseum.org.
Due to the nature and size of the artwork, the museum cannot ship purchased pieces. All art must be picked up from the Hoard Historical Museum, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
All funds raised from the auction will be used by the Hoard Museum and the Fort Atkinson Historical Society for public programs and exhibits at the museum.
“This year has not been what anyone expected,” said Lee. “We’ll be using the funds for this auction to help support the museum’s mission of preserving, promoting and protecting our history, and to also share our history with our area.”
The Hoard Historical Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, call the museum at (920) 563-7769, visit www.hoardmuseum.org and like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.