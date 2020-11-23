Due to the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Light Parade being canceled due to COVID, the Fort Atkinson Equestrian Team, which was scheduled to participate in the holiday parade that Saturday, decided to have its own mini-parade. Shown are some of the photos their Holiday Light Parade. Their team consists of 13 riders and 18 horses. The team is a club run through Fort Atkinson High School and consists of grades 6-12 Fort Atkinson students. Their show season was canceled for this year, but the team earned first place last year at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association District Show which qualified them to compete at the State Show.
