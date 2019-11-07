JEFFERSON — Tickets for the holiday party at the Jefferson Area Senior Center will be on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 8:30 a.m.
Required tickets cost $10 and are first come, first served. There only are 60 tickets available.
The party will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
There will be a Bon Ton Swiss steak dinner — served to one’s tablet — and musical entertainment from "The Voice of Elvis: Tony Rocker."
Veterans Day
The senior center and city offices will be closed this Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. However, the County Senior Dining and Meals and Wheels programs still will be operating.
Thank you to all who have served our country!
Foot care
Foot care will be held this Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $15 which includes a foot soak, toenail trim and a light massage.
Participants should bring their own towel. This event is first come, first served.
Caregiving and oral health
On Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m., come and hear Angie Stone — international speaker, author of "Dying from Dirty Teeth" and founder of The HyLife Oral health Alliance — share her passion and knowledge on the following:
Common diseases of the mouth, how poor oral hygiene can lead to serious illness, ways to prevent poor oral health and how professional health services can help. There is no cost.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson.
Spark of Education
Our next topic on XXXX at 12:30 p.m. is "The Value of Investigative Reports." Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in law at George Washington University Law School, is the teacher. There is a handout and discussion afterward.
Restaurant of the Month
Our Restaurant of the Month (R.O.M.) group is going to Rick's in Whitewater on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m. Sign up ahead of time so we know for how many to make a reservation.
Men and women are encouraged to sign up. The group sits together, but lunch and transportation are on one’s own.
Scrunch meal
Our next Scrunch meal (the meal between lunch and supper) will be on Monday, Nov. 21, at 3:15 p.m. Cost is $3.
On the menu is Italian casserole, salad, dessert and beverage. Sign up ahead of time.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Path of the Pilgrims
The year 2020 is the 400th anniversary of America’s founding. Join Mayflower Tours May 17-26 for a 10-day motor coach excursion to the northeast.
Cost is $2,940 per person double and $4,088 single. Sixteen meals are included.
Tourists will see Boston, ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, see the famed Plymouth Rock and Mayflower II, tour Provincetown, Mass., tour Plymouth and see historic homes, and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
Virginia Beach getaway
Our Virginia Beach motor coach tour March 20-26, 2020, includes 11 meals. Cost is $1,559 per person double and $2,008 single.
Enjoy three days on Virginia Beach with free time. Also enjoy a driving tour of Washington, D.C., Virginia food tour with a lunch of seafood and desserts (other entrees too), Virginia-style barbeque dinner, the Military Aviation Museum, Norfolk Naval Station, and cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and more.
Conversation question
Sunday, Nov. 10, is Area Code day — the three numbers that precede a telephone number. That makes me think of stories of party lines and having a number to ring with an operator.
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays 1 p.m.): Oct. 28 — Ken Wagner, 56; Will Larson, 53; Bill Schiferl 47; Joanne Gross 45; Roger Gross 44; Sue Kramer: Door prize.
Nov. 4 — Sue Kramer, 60; Mary Latterall, 47; Bill Schiferl, 46; Jerry Schuld, 43; Joe Miller, 42; Charles Wachter: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays 1 p.m.): Oct. 19 — Carolyn Armbruster; Shirley Behm; Doris Draeger; Don Fischback; Georgiana Gates, two wins; Judy Holmes; Kim Peterson Jameson; Shirley Jensen; Angelina Johnson; Sally Kressin, two wins; Denise Kohl; Wanda Kramer; Deanna Pfeifer, two wins; Betty Punzel; Irene Reichert; Connie Sleger; Jerry Vogel and Norma Walker.
Nov. 5 — Shirley Behm; Marian Borck; Rene Frier; Judy Holmes; Karen Koenigs; Jean Moldenhauer; Darlyn Oschmann; Jim Peterson; Dave Rickett; Florence Veith; Jerry Vogel; Ruby Wolf, three wins; Dale Zilisch and Mary Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays 1 p.m.): Oct. 25 — Christine Santos, 83; Florence Veith, 73; Shirley Behm and Judy Lembrich, 72; Lois Schoenike, 71; Dave Funk and Phyllis Sturms, 70.
Oct. 21 — Doris Walker, 75; Jerry Schuld, 63; Lois Schoenike, 61; Irene Gentz, 59; Will Larson, 57; Korky Korban: Door prize.
Oct. 31 — Jerry Schuld, 59; Bill Schiferl, 56; Ellie LeMacher, 52; Doris Walker: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays 9:30 a.m.): Oct. 23 averages — Russ Schild, 150; Claire Thorpe; High score: Russ 179.
Oct. 30 averages — Claire Thorpe, 137; Russ Schuld, 112; High score: Claire, 157.
Info
The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is located at 859 Collins Road. Call (920) 674-7728. Like us on Facebook.
