Pictured above is a Dec. 12 visit from Jolly Old St. Nicholas — portrayed out of costume by Whitewater native and polka king Steve Meisner, right, and Chief Elf, portrayed by Jerry Hartman, left — performing on accordion and singing a sleigh filled with holiday tunes for seniors, shown below, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. A good time was had by all!
