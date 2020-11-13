MADISON — As families and friends plan Thanksgiving arrangements this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing some to make difficult decisions.
Discussing those decisions with family can be challenging.
Many people are grappling with whether to host family or friends they have not seen in months or if they should travel to visit family who asked them to attend Thanksgiving gatherings, according to Shanda Wells, behavioral health specialist, UW Health.
“The emotions connected to these situations are very difficult to manage because, on one hand, we love our families and want to see them, but on the other we want to be safe and protect everyone involved,” Wells said.
Additionally, some family members might not have the same views on pandemic safety recommendations, like quarantining prior to visiting and facemask use, and this can add another layer of complexity to managing family conversations, she said.
Wells does have the following advice for those facing these difficult conversations:
Assume family and friends have the best intentions; Don’t try to convince the other person. Instead, try to genuinely hear them out; Decide ahead of time what kind of boundaries you are willing to set; Engage family and friends, but also acknowledge your own boundaries; Acknowledge that everyone’s tolerance for risk is different.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.