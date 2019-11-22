The Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at First United Methodist Church, 320 S. Main St. in Fort Atkinson.
This general meeting is open to the public and will be providing trauma care training to individuals seeking to volunteer with the group. This training is required to supervise at the emergency shelter, which will be housed at the Methodist Church.
The meeting will run one to one-and-a-half hours, with training being 20 minutes to a half-hour.
Further information will be provided on the emergency shelter and transitional housing, and all will have the opportunity to meet the coalition's new intern, who will start in January.
Donations may be made to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson, P.O. Box #785, Fort Atkinson, WI, 53538.
Questions can be addressed to Jude Hartwick at (920) 568-0626.
