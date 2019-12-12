Donations to the Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson should be mailed to: Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson WI Inc., and made payable to: P.O. Box 785, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
All checks should have Homeless Coalition of Fort Atkinson written on the memo line.
An article about an emergency night-time shelter — opened this week by the Homeless Coalition, in conjunction with the City of Fort Atkinson — that appeared in Tuesday’s Daily Union listed the incorrect address for donations to be sent.
The Daily Union apologizes for the error and any confusion it might have caused.
