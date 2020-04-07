JEFFERSON — Spring has sprung, and the public soon can get excited about taking a beautiful walk or run at the Furry Friends 5k in support of the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
This year, participants can have fun at not one, but two Furry Friends 5k (FF5K) events.
With the “Safer at Home” order in place, the HSJC regards public safety as its top priority. With that in mind, the seventh annual Furry Friends 5k has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 22, with a virtual 5k taking place on Saturday, May 16. With their registration, persons can participate in both.
Mark your calendar, get your walking or running shoes and register for the FF5K held on two different days. Participate virtually on Saturday, May 16, by walking or running in your neighborhood, on a trail or anywhere you choose.
Join on Facebook to share your go-to running song and show your path for the virtual 5k. Then submit your time to the link provided for registered participants with It’s Race Time.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County encourages persons to maintain safe social distancing and hopes this virtual event will bring people together while remaining apart.
On Aug. 22, join shelter staff at the Jefferson County Fair Park for the seventh annual family- and dog-friendly Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk. Plan ahead to take advantage of early bird pricing valid until Monday, July 6.
Early registration helps the Humane Society prepare for the event and guarantees participants an awesome race day T-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies from generous FF5K sponsors. Early bird pricing is $20 for ages 13 and under and $30 for ages 14 and over. Prices will increase by $5 on July 7.
Visit https://FurryFriends5k.org/register to sign up online. Don’t delay, register today for two days of tail wagging fun to support the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
All proceeds benefit the HSJC, which proudly has served the community since 1922.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com.
