JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County will be holding a Microchip Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the shelter’s Community Education Room.
Microchips cost $25 per pet, which includes registration in a pet recovery database. Appointments must be made in advance by calling (920) 674-2048 or emailing shelter@hsjc-wis.com.
Veterinarians and animal shelters encourage microchipping — and for good reason. Microchipping substantially increases the likelihood of a pet returning home by offering secure, reliable, unique and permanent identification.
A microchip is no bigger than a grain of rice and the procedure is similar to a routine vaccination. At only $25, it is less costly than a month’s supply of pet food. A microchip and enrollment in a pet recovery database provide permanent identification that cannot wear down, fall off or become scratched into illegibility like metal or plastic ID tags.
Without ID, 90 percent of lost pets never make it back home. Make reservation now to have your pet microchipped on Nov. 16.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has been serving the community since 1922. The shelter provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education.
Each year the the shelter helps save, serve and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
