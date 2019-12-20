JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County will be hosting its fifth annual Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the competition commencing at 7 p.m.
Tables of eight cost $60, so gather your friends and come support the animals. Tables are going fast, so call the shelter today to reserve a table.
Trivia Night is sure to be a fun and friendly competition that challenges one’s knowledge of random trivia facts. During the event this night, the shelter will be selling brats, hot dogs, chili, wine, beer and soda.
All proceeds raised directly will benefit the animals in the shelter’s care!
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
