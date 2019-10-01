JEFFERSON — Children of all ages are invited to the first-ever Howl-oween party, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Kids and adults will enjoy an evening of music, a photo BOO-th, costume contest, pumpkin-painting contest, treats, activities, and a meet and greet with a few of our “creepy” animals. The party will be held in the Community Education Room at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.
There is no cost to attend this party, but attendees should consider bringing a cash donation or items from the Humane Society’s wish list. Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 to reserve a spot.
Also, note that this party only is for humans; be sure to leave your pets at home as costumes can be scary for some pets.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. HSJC provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community animal services and humane education. Each year the shelter helps save, serve and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
