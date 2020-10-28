JEFFERSON — Make a reservation with the Humane Society of Jefferson County for Saturday, Dec. 12, to have your furry friend(s) photographed with Santa!
From 10 a.m. to noon your pet(s) can pose with Santa and get a tasty treat from him, too! Photos cost $5 each and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Facemasks are required.
Call the shelter at (920) 674-2048 to reserve a spot today. Pet Pictures with Santa will take place in the Community Education room at the Humane Society, located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County (HSJC) has been serving the community since 1922. The shelter provides life-saving services for abandoned, stray and surrendered animals as well as a wide range of community services and humane education. Each year the HSJC helps save, serve and provide forever homes to more than 1,000 animals in need.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, Executive Director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.