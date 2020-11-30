JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County will provide a contact-less adventure all to benefit the shelter.
Between Jan. 15 and 24, persons will explore Jefferson County in search of the places and items pictured in photos that they will receive in an email from the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
When one finds a match, take a picture to recreate the image! All images in this photographic scavenger hunt are located in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Cambridge.
This is not a race; people can search over several days. So, take your time and enjoy the scenery.
Persons should email their photos (all together, not separately) to Taylor at Tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com by no later than Jan. 24. First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen at random from participants who correctly recreate the most photos.
Registration costs $10 per person. Register at https://hsjc-wis.com/event/picture-this-jefferson-county/.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
