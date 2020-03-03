JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County invites area business owners to promote their business and support a great cause by becoming a sponsor of the seventh Annual Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk.
This family- and dog-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 16, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. The Furry Friends 5k Run/Walk has grown each year, with participants coming from all over southern Wisconsin and beyond.
More than 500 people and nearly 200 dogs participated in last year's FF5K, with crowds of enthusiastic spectators cheering them on. Thanks in large part to many generous sponsors, this annual event has raised over $180,000 to benefit lost, homeless, and abused animals in Jefferson County.
Sponsors receive a great deal of publicity through advertisements, press releases, social media platforms and other forms of event promotion including T-shirts and posters. There are several different sponsorship levels available and all sponsorships are tax-deductible.
The Humane Society of Jefferson County has served the community since 1922. It is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation and receives no governmental funding. In addition to reuniting lost pets with their owners, the shelter provides pet adoption, 24-hour stray animal pickup, low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics, a safe keep program, humane education classes, pet therapy visits and a Furry Friends Kids Camp.
These services are offered in the hope of creating a more informed, compassionate and humane community.
Business owners who would like to support a worthy cause are encouraged to act soon, as sponsorships need to be secured by March 13. Xall Taylor Marshall at (920) 674-2048 with any questions and to see which sponsorship level is right for you.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
