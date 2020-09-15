JEFFERSON — Children of all ages are invited to the Humane Society of Jefferson County from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, for a fun and festive Trunk or Treat!

Kids and adults will enjoy an evening of music and trick or treating trunk-style outdoors. Trunk or Treat will be held in the parking lot at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, which is located at W6127 Kiesling Road, between Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

There is no cost to attend this event, but consider bringing a cash donation or items from the Humane Society’s wish list. Also, note that this party is for humans only; be sure to leave your pets at home as costumes can be scary for some pets. For more info, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.

