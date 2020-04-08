JEFFERSON — Animal lovers and foodies alike are invited to share a virtual spaghetti dinner with all proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s Spay/Neuter fund.
To aid in the prevention of pet over-population, all dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, and rabbits at the HSJC are spayed or neutered before being made available for adoption. This fundraiser is planned to help off-set the cost of these important surgeries.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Safer At Home order, the shelter’s “Spay-ghetti and No Balls” fundraiser dinner cannot be celebrated as originally planned. However, thanks to a generous supporter of the HSJC, a new idea has been born.
On Saturday, April 18, between 5 and 8 p.m., the Humane Society of Jefferson County invites everyone to make and eat a spaghetti dinner at their home to support a great cause. Shelter staff will have a live Facebook event to show supporters what they are doing at the shelter during these uncertain times and highlight the amazing work being done.
Persons can post their photos of their dinner with their furry companion, too.! Donations can be made by sending in a check or by calling the shelter at (920) 674-2048 now until April 18 at 5 p.m.
Persons should let shelter staff know they are donating to the dinner. Donations of any amount are greatly needed and much appreciated.
The shelter supporter who came up with the idea for the virtual Spay-ghetti and No Balls Dinner also is an HSJC adopter.
Almost 10 years ago, a timid senior Poodle mix was dumped out of a car by his owner. While trying to catch up to his owner’s car, the dog was caught and brought to the shelter where he received a medical evaluation and much-needed care.
Humane Society of Jefferson County staff named the dog Franklin, and once he was cleared for adoption, his soon-to-be new owner spent days sitting by his kennel to gain his trust. She eventually was able to take him out of his kennel so they could go for walks and sit outside together.
After his adoption, she spent weeks working on socializing Franklin and helping him overcome his separation anxiety. Thanks to her patience and devotion, Franklin was able to make the transformation from an abandoned “throw away” to a much-loved companion.
While not every animal’s story is as dramatic as Franklin’s, they all share the need for compassionate care and loving adopters. One’s participation and donation for the virtual Spay-ghetti and No-Balls Dinner helps make happy endings possible for the animals who depend on us.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at jeff@hsjc-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
