JEFFERSON — The Humane Society of Jefferson County has postponed its Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraising dinner that was to be held on Saturday, April 18, at the shelter.
This decision was made after reviewing the Governor’s “Safer at Home” order that went into effect Thursday and in reviewing current guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with the increase in statewide cases of COVID-19.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
